‘Breaking Bad’ Cameos

The show’s cocreator Gould confirmed in April 2022 at PaleyFest that both Paul and Cranston would be reprising their Breaking Bad roles on the upcoming season. “I don’t want to spoil things for the audience, but I will say the first question we had when we started the show was, ‘Are we gonna see Walt and Jesse on the show?’ Instead of evading, I’ll just say yeah,” Gould told the panel of reporters. “How or the circumstances or anything, you’ll just have to discover that for yourself, but I have to say that’s one of many things that I think you’ll discover this season.”