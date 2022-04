Season 6 Trailer Tease

“You know what they say, the wicked flee when no man pursue it,” Jimmy says in the official trailer, which dropped in March 2022. “You think we’re wicked?” Kim replies. Throughout the clip, images of death, scheming, drugs, dirty money and mayhem fly across the screen. “No one knows what we’re doing, except for us,” Jimmy adds as haunting music plays in the background.