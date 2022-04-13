When Did It Film?

Production began in March 2021 but was briefly put on hold later that summer after Odenkirk suffered a heart attack and collapsed on set. They resumed filming in fall 2021 and finished in February 2022.

“Yesterday an amazing crew of people finished shooting Better Call Saul in Albuquerque, NM,” the show’s lead tweeted after wrapping the long-running series. “It began in 2014, with great writing always leading the charge, and despite challenges of all kinds, our energy and care never flagged. I am honored to have been part of it.”