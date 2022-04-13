Where Did Season 5 Leave Off?

Drama was at an all-time high at the end of last season after Gus (Esposito) tried and failed to kill his boss, cartel heavy hitter Lalo (Dalton). The botched murder plot set the stage for a path of death and destruction come season 6 at the hands of Lalo.

Meanwhile, the relationship between Jimmy (Odenkirk) and his love Kim (Seehorn) became more complicated when Kim revealed her plan to destroy Howard (Fabian) much to the dismay of Jimmy. Their disagreement over how Howard should be handled could lead to their marriage blowing up.