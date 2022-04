Who Is Returning?

Jonathan Banks (as Mike Ehrmantraut), Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Patrick Fabian (Howard Hamlin), Michael Mando (Nacho Varga), Tony Dalton (Lalo Salamanca) and Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring) will all be back to act alongside Odenkirk. Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca is also set to appear in the final season.