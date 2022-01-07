How Has It Changed?

After White’s death, the movie’s title was shortened to Betty White: A Celebration, but otherwise, not much has changed. Producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein decided to go forward with the premiere to “provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life” and career.

“Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” the duo said in a statement after her death. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a great love and admiration for Betty as a person, and as an accomplished entertainer. We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long.”