Off-Camera Beginnings

Betty Marion White was born in 1922 in Oak Park, Illinois, and was once told by movie studios that she was too “unphotogenic” to land a role in Hollywood. So she turned her focus to radio where she got her start reading commercials and voicing parts. Her first television role was in 1939, when she sang songs on The Merry Widow. Pictured here in a headshot in 1954, White was nominated for an Emmy in 1951 — for the comedy Life With Elizabeth, making her one of the five first female nominees at the awards show. “My first job was a guest shot in a talk show and it taught me that whatever else I did in my life, I wanted to stay in that business, and I have,” she said in 2012.