Breaking Into TV

Pioneer woman! White co-founded Bandy Productions along with writer George Tibbles and producer Don Fedderson in 1952, and created and starred in Life With Elizabeth. After it aired from 1953 to 1955, White landed the role of Vicki Angel on Date with the Angels in 1957 (pictured here). In 2014, White told Larry King that she wants to be remembered for her role on Life With Elizabeth.