Offscreen Romance

In 1963, White married TV personality Allen Ludden, who was her third husband. Prior to their union, she had been married to Army pilot Dick Barker and Hollywood agent Lane Allen. White and Ludden appeared on numerous shows together (pictured here at the 1966 Emmys), including Password, The Odd Couple, and Match Game. Ludden died of stomach cancer in 1981. They had no children together, but she was the stepmother of his three children from a previous marriage. White never remarried after Ludden’s death, once telling Larry King, “Once you’ve had the best, who needs the rest?”