Big Leagues

Following her role on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, White snagged her own sitcom, The Betty White Show, with costars John Hillerman (pictured) and Georgia Engel, which ran for one season in 1977. “When I started with The Betty White Show, I was on live five and a half hours a day, six days a week, no script, just blithering on…like some people do now,” White told Craig Ferguson in March 2014.