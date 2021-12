Mama’s Girl

From 1983 to 1986, White starred as Ellen Harper Jackson on the popular comedy Mama’s Family, alongside her future Golden Girls costar Rue McClanahan and Bea Arthur. On the series — a spin-off of sorts from The Carol Burnett Show, where Vicky Lawrence first originated the character of Mama — Ellen was Thelma’s snobby daughter on the show. When it was picked up in syndication in 1985, White left, making just one last appearance in 1986.