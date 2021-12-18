The Golden Age

In 1985, White landed the role of the naive Rose on the wildly popular The Golden Girls. The comedienne had originally auditioned for the role of sex-obsessed Blanche, as it aligned more with her Mary Tyler Moore character, but later decided to switch with Rue McClanahan. Cited as one of the best and most influential sitcoms of al time, it ran from 1985 to 1992, and earned her four Golden Globe nominations and one Emmy win. White ended up living longer than the rest of her Golden Girls costars after McClanahan passed away in 2010.”It’s like four points on a compass. We were each so different and that’s why we fit together,” White said of The Golden Girls cast during an Emmys interview in 1997.