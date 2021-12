Recurring Roles

White played James Spader’s secretary Catherine Piper on Boston Legal from 2005 to 2008, while also starring in the soap opera The Bold and the Beautiful as Ann Douglas. In 2009, she landed the hilarious role of Grandma Annie in the popular romantic comedy The Proposal, alongside Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. In 2010, she accepted a SAG Award for Lifetime Achievement, saying, “Thank you from the bottom of my heart, and from the bottom of my bottom!”