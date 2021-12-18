Saturday Night Love

A grassroots Facebook campaign launched in January 2010, titled “Betty White to Host SNL (Please).” The more than 500,000 members were rewarded that May, when the funnywoman became the oldest guest host to ever grace the long-running NBC sketch comedy show. Her episode was a major ratings success for the program. “Years ago I turned it down because I’m so California-oriented and it’s such a New York show, I thought, ‘Oh I’ll stick out like an outhouse in rainstorm,’” White told Katie Couric in May 2011.