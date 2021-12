White Hot

Later that year, White took on her role as housekeeper Elka Ostrovsky on TV Land’s sitcom Hot in Cleveland, alongside Valerie Bertinelli, Jane Leeves, and Wendie Malick. The sitcom about three women from Los Angeles, who move to Cleveland where they were considered more attractive thanks to lower standards, ran for six seasons. The cast celebrated the comedy’s 100th episode in May 2014. “It’s the happiest cast,” she told Craig Ferguson in March 2014.