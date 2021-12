Animal Lover

The longtime animal rights activist has been on the Board of Directors at the Los Angeles Zoo since 1974. She also wrote the books Betty White’s Pet-Love: How Pets Take Care of Us and Betty & Friends: My Life at the Zoo. (Pictured here with a parrot at the Los Angeles Zoo in June 2014). “Maybe I learned it from my animal friends, but kindness and appreciation of someone other than yourself, that keeps you feeling young,” she told Katie Couric in May 2011.