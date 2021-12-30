Betty White’s Best Moments Through the Years

A Planned 100th Birthday Celebration

Ahead of her 100th birthday on January 17, 2022, White announced a film celebration of her century on earth. Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, directed by Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein, will play in theaters exclusively on White’s 100th birthday. Fathom Events is producing the screenings, which will feature 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. showings at about 900 theaters across the U.S.

“Who doesn’t love a party?!? This one is gonna be GREAT!” White said in a press release a month prior to hitting triple digits.

The documentary will look back at her career, showcasing her funniest moments as well as new interviews with White. Plenty of special guests will appear, including Carol Burnett, Ryan Reynolds, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Tina Fey, Morgan Freeman, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

Nearly three weeks before the milestone, White died on New Year’s Eve at the age of 99.