Showing ‘Em How It’s Done

White returned to her sitcom roots in March 2017 with a recurring role on Freeform’s Young & Hungry. Her character, Mrs. Wilson, focused on schooling Gabi (Emily Osment) about men. “She’s so funny and crass,” the Hannah Montana alum told Us Weekly in May of that year. “She’s a legend! … She called me a bitch one time, which I loved. She was like, ‘Honey, you’re what we like to call a bitch [because] you’ve got blonde hair and blue eyes.’ She has blonde hair and blue eyes as well, so she was like, ‘We like to call ourselves that.’ … I think I’m in a bitch club with Betty White! To hear such a sweet, sweet woman who’s in her 90s use the type of language she uses — she’s hysterical.”