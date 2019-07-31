Final Countdown

“Last week of filming @bh90210 AND 8 more days till our premiere on @foxtv (Wednesday, August 7!),” Tori Spelling posted alongside a photo of herself flanked by costars LaLa Anthony, Jennie Garth, Denise Richards, Brian Austin Green and Ian Ziering on Tuesday, July 30.

“Can’t wait to share with you all the fun we’ve been having being back together,” she continued. “For anyone who’s ever said ‘You can’t go home again’ we are living proof that you can! I’ve had some of the best laughs, hugs, shared memories, great realizations, and feeling of life coming full circle this summer! I love all of my old family and all of the new family members we’ve welcomed. #ASummerToRemember#LetsDoItAgain #Memories #Love#Family #bh90210.”