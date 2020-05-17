‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Ended 20 Years Ago: What Happened Next

The Post-Show Drama

While Spelling and Garth seemed to only grow closer after the show wrapped, they had a falling out with Thiessen. The Saved by the Bell star confirmed the feud to Howard Stern in 2012.

“We had a falling out and we grew apart,” Thiessen, who was a bridesmaid in Garth’s wedding, said of the What I Like About You alum. “I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that. I was the one who was hurt. … It’s funny, our relationship started really rough and ended the way it started. It’s water under the bridge … I’ve moved on. I wish her well.”

As for Spelling, Thiessen admitted that she sided with her former costar’s first husband, Charlie Shanian, after she left him for Dean McDermott.

“We were close with Charlie … My best friend was Charlie’s roommate,” Thiessen said at the time, noting that it was “a hard situation for everybody” involved. “[But] our kids go to the same school, and she’s moved on. I’m glad she’s happy, and she’s having tons of kids and she’s great.”

Years later, Garth and Spelling were accused of throwing shade at Thiessen during an appearance on RuPaul’s Drag Race in 2017.