‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Ended 20 Years Ago: What Happened Next

The Reboot

The CW launched a reboot of the drama, simply titled 90210, in 2008. While Spelling and Doherty made guest appearances on season 1, Garth reprised her role as Kelly Taylor for 20 episodes. In the reboot, fans learned that Kelly and Dylan weren’t together, but they had a son named Sammy. She also worked at West Beverly as the school’s guidance counselor and took care of half-sister Erin Silver (Jessica Stroup), who was born in the original series.

Kelly and Brenda briefly returned to their old ways fighting over West Beverly teacher Ryan Matthews (Ryan Eggold) as Brenda worked in the high school’s drama department. The BFFs made amends before Brenda moved to China to adopt a little girl.

Donna, meanwhile, was still married to David, but returned to California to see Kelly as the couple were having marital problems. Donna, a successful fashion designer in Japan, brought their daughter Ruby along for the visit. While she planned to open a store in Beverly Hills, Donna returned to Japan after David reached out.

Joe E. Tata also reprised his role as Peach Pit owner Nat, while Priestly directed an episode.