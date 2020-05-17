‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Brian Austin Green

From 1990 to 2000, Green played the lovable-yet-nerdy David Silver, who aspired to be a hip-hop artist. The actor, who is married to Megan Fox, has appeared in several hit series since his Beverly Hills days, including Freddie in 2005, Desperate Housewives from 2010 to 2011 and Anger Management, in which he played Sean Healy, in 2012. He played himself in the 2019 90210 reboot. Green has four children — son Kassius, whom he shares with ex Vanessa Marcil, and Noah, Bodhi and Journey, whom he shares with Fox.