‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Christine McCarthy

McCarthy portrayed troubled teen Emily Valentine, who famously played Dylan and Brandon for fools while dating them both at the same time, though she ultimately chose Brandon. Emily was institutionalized after destroying a homecoming float with fire on the show. McCarthy also dated Priestley off screen for five years from 1992 to 1997, according to his 2014 book, Jason Priestley: A Memoir. She has credits on E.R., in which she played Harper Tracy, and horror film Body Snatchers and Lifetime’s Mother Knows Best.