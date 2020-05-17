‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Shannen Doherty

Famous for causing trouble on set, Doherty played Brandon Walsh’s headstrong, wannabe thespian twin sister Brenda from 1990 to 1994. Though her character departed the show physically, she was referred to as Dylan’s significant other until season 9, when he announced they had separated. The actress then spent three years on the CW hit, Charmed, but left the show in 2001 due to a rumored feud with costar Alyssa Milano. She married and divorced twice (Rick Salomon, Ashley Hamilton) before meeting and falling in love with husband Kurt Iswarienko, whom she wed in 2011.

Doherty struggled with health issues in 2015, when she revealed she had been diagnosed with breast cancer. By 2017, she was in remission, but in February 2020, she announced that the cancer had returned and was stage IV. Professionally, she reprised her role as Brenda Walsh in 90210 for a handful of episodes and joined her OG costars for the BH90210 revival. Doherty was a part of the short-lived 2018 Heathers reboot and also appeared on Dancing With the Stars in 2010. Following Perry’s passing, she appeared on Riverdale in October 2019 as a tribute to her late onscreen love.