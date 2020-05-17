‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Cast: Where Are They Now?

Tiffani Thiessen

The Saved by the Bell alum played bad girl Valerie Malone from 1994 to 2000. At the time, she was dating costar Green. These days, Thiessen, who plays Lori Mendoza on Netflix’s Alexa & Katie, has a far more wholesome image that her original 90210 character. From 2015 to 2017, she served as the star and executive producer of her own Cooking Channel series, Dinner at Tiffani’s, and she currently shares her recipes with fans on her personal blog. She is married to actor/artist Brady Smith, with whom she shares daughter Harper and son Holt.