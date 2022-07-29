Did Beyoncé Sample a Track Without Permission?

One day prior to the album’s release, Kelis claimed that the “Formation” singer used a sample of her 1999 hit “Get Along With You” without permission.

“My mind is blown too because the level of disrespect and utter ignorance of all 3 parties involved is astounding,” the “Milkshake” singer said via Instagram at the time. “I heard about this the same way everyone else did. Nothing is ever as it seems, some of the people in this business have no soul or integrity and they have everyone fooled.”

The Pitch Battle judge then expanded on why using the track was so offensive, saying, “It’s not about me being jealous. It has to do with the fact that, from one artist to another, you should have the decency and common sense and the courtesy to call.”

The New York native, who insisted the sample was “not a collab” because she “wasn’t informed,” captioned the social media post: “There are [bullies][sic] and secrets and gangsters in this industry that smile and get away with it until someone says enough is enough.”