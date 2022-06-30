The Album Art

The “Kitty Kat” songstress unveiled the Renaissance album art via Instagram in June 2022. The striking image shows the pop icon riding astride a horse designed to look like a disco ball. “Creating this album allowed me a place to dream and to find escape during a scary time for the world,” she wrote of her new music. “It allowed me to feel free and adventurous in a time when little else was moving. My intention was to create a safe place, a place without judgment. A place to be free of perfectionism and overthinking. A place to scream, release, feel freedom. It was a beautiful journey of exploration. I hope you find joy in this music. I hope it inspires you to release the wiggle. Ha! And to feel as unique, strong, and sexy as you are.”