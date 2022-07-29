The Leak

After the full album leaked two days before its official release, Beyoncé thanked her fans for waiting till July 29 to listen. “So, the album leaked and you all actually waited until the proper release time so you all can enjoy it together,” she wrote in a message shared on her website. “I’ve never seen anything like it. I can’t thank y’all enough for your love and protection. I appreciate you for calling out anyone that was trying to sneak into the club early. It means the world to me.”