The Lyric Change

Shortly after Renaissance‘s debut, Beyoncé announced she would change a lyric in “Heated” following backlash from disability activists. In the track, the Houston native sings the line, “Spazzin’ on that ass, spazz on that ass.” The slang term is derived from the word “spastic” and is considered to be derogatory toward people with spastic cerebral palsy. “The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” read an August 1 statement from the singer’s team.