The Track List

One week ahead of the release date, Beyoncé announced the full track list (below) and composer credits for Renaissance.

1. I’m That Girl

2. Cozy

3. Alien Superstar

4. Cuff It

5. Energy

6. Break My Soul

7. Church Girl

8. Plastic Off the Sofa

9. Virgo’s Groove

10. Move

11. Heated

12. Thique

13. All Up in Your Mind

14. America Has a Problem

15. Pure/Honey

16. Summer Renaissance

It’s not clear whether there are any features, but writing, production and sample credits include Jay-Z, The-Dream, Giorgio Moroder, Skrillex, Nile Rodgers, Donna Summer and Teena Marie.