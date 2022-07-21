The Track List
One week ahead of the release date, Beyoncé announced the full track list (below) and composer credits for Renaissance.
1. I’m That Girl
2. Cozy
3. Alien Superstar
4. Cuff It
5. Energy
6. Break My Soul
7. Church Girl
8. Plastic Off the Sofa
9. Virgo’s Groove
10. Move
11. Heated
12. Thique
13. All Up in Your Mind
14. America Has a Problem
15. Pure/Honey
16. Summer Renaissance
It's not clear whether there are any features, but writing, production and sample credits include Jay-Z, The-Dream, Giorgio Moroder, Skrillex, Nile Rodgers, Donna Summer and Teena Marie.