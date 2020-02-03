Super Bowl

Beyonce and Jay-Z Hang Out at Super Bowl 2020 With Daughter Blue Ivy, Take Photos on the Sidelines

By
Jay Z Takes Daughter Blue Ivy to Super Bowl 2020 1
 LARRY W SMITH/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
5
5 / 5

Hugs All Around

Jay-Z gave his eldest daughter a hug as they walked up and down the sidelines.

Back to top