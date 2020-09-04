Love Lives Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: From Young Love to Power Couple By Us Weekly Staff September 4, 2020 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage.com 71 19 / 71 January 2007 Beyoncé and Jay-Z dazzled at the 2007 Golden Globes. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Black Friday Bonanza: 31 of Our Favorite Fashion Picks You Can’t Miss on Amazon Our 25 Absolute Favorite Nordstrom Black Friday Deals — All Sure to Sell Out! Augustinus Bader! YSL! Violet Grey’s Sitewide Cyber Week Sale Is Mind-Blowing More News