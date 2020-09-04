Love Lives

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: From Young Love to Power Couple

By
Beyonce Jay Z
 Alexandra Wyman/WireImage.com
71
19 / 71
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

January 2007

Beyoncé and Jay-Z dazzled at the 2007 Golden Globes.

Back to top