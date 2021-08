August 2021

The power couple starred together in “About Love,” an ad campaign for Tiffany and Co. “Love is the diamond that the jewelry and art decorate,” the duo said in a statement accompanying the campaign photos, which show Beyoncé wearing the company’s 128.54-carat Tiffany Diamond. The Grammy winner became the first Black woman to wear the iconic yellow jewel, which Lady Gaga wore to the Oscars in 2019.