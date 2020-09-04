Love Lives

Beyonce and Jay-Z’s Relationship Timeline: From Young Love to Power Couple

By
Beyonce pregnant
 Jason Merritt/Getty Images; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
71
26 / 71
podcast
LTG_IB_ENERGY_AMI_11.17.20_600x338

August 2011

The Texas native announced her pregnancy at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards.

Back to top