June 2019

The Beyhive went wild when Beyoncé gave Jay-Z a death stare as he chatted with Nicole Curran, the wife of Golden State Warriors majority owner Joe Lacob, at a game against the Toronto Raptors in June 2019. Nicole later wrote on Instagram, “I respect Queen B. I love her! I talked to her husband twice tonight. First, to take a drink order for them both when they arrived as they were our guests. Second, to explain why I gave his wife a rose from a fan. All of this has been taken out of context.”