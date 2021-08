March 2021

The couple wore matching black outfits while attending the Grammys for a date night in March 2021. Both musicians were nominated at the awards show with Beyoncé earning the most nods of any artist. The Texas native took home four trophies for Best Music Video, Best Rap Song (with Megan Thee Stallion), Best Rap Performance and Best R&B Performance, while Jay-Z won for Best Rap Song.