October 2020

The Lion King actress spoke to British Vogue in her December cover story, published on October 30, 2020, about how she has changed amid the coronavirus pandemic. “I truly cherish this time with my family, and my new goal is to slow down and shed stressful things from my life,” she said. “I’ve spent a lot of time focusing on building my legacy and representing my culture the best way I know how. Now, I’ve decided to give myself permission to focus on my joy.”