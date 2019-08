September 13. 2009

The “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)” singer invited Taylor Swift to finish her acceptance speech after she won Best Video of the Year. Swift’s speech for Best Female Video was cut short when Kanye West took the stage and shouted, “Yo, Taylor, I’m really happy for you, and I’m going to let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time. One of the best videos of all time!”