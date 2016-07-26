August 25, 2014

A simple acceptance speech wouldn’t do. Before receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (Jackson, Madonna, Peter Gabriel, R.E.M., Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears are past honorees), Bey performed a 16-minute medley of her fifth studio album, Beyoncé. She was visibly choked up after Jay Z presented the golden trophy to her. And Blue Ivy congratulated her superstar mom, too: “Good job, mommy!” Beyonce also took home Best Collaboration for “Drunk in Love” and Best Cinematography in a Video and Best Video With a Social Message for “Pretty Hurts.”