‘Black Is King’ Film

One week after releasing “Black Parade,” the superstar surprised fans yet again by announcing her Disney+ visual album, Black Is King, based on the music of The Lion King: The Gift. The 85-minute film premiered on July 31, 2020, with cameos from Jay-Z, Kelly Rowland, Lupita Nyong’o, Naomi Campbell, Blue Ivy, Rumi, Sir and more.