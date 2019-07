‘Lemonade’ Film and Album

Two months after releasing her song “Formation,” Beyoncé debuted her second visual album. The 65-minute Lemonade film aired on HBO in April 2016, with the audio dropping on the music streaming service Tidal at the same time. Lemonade was available to purchase via digital retailers the next day, and finally hit all streaming sites in April 2019 with the original demo of “Sorry” as a bonus track.