‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Album

Disney delighted Beyoncé fans in July 2019 when it announced that she curated and executive produced The Lion King: The Gift, an album that pays tribute to “the iconic film and bring[s] the authentic sounds of African music to the world.” The singer (who voices Nala in the remake) released the first single, “Spirit,” on the night of the movie’s Los Angeles premiere. “This is sonic cinema,” she said in a press release. “This is a new experience of storytelling. I wanted to do more than find a collection of songs that were inspired by the film. It is a mixture of genres and collaboration that isn’t one sound. It is influenced by everything from R&B, pop, hip-hop and Afro Beat.”