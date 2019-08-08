Jennie and Jason Hookup

On the show: Jennie made it clear on the series that she wasn’t a fan of Jason. However, after she opens up to him about her marriage woes, the twosome end up in bed together.

“People see me and they think I’m Kelly Taylor, or no one,” Jennie said, to which Jason replied, “I see you.” (Cue the steamy makeout montage.)

In real life: Garth and Priestley have stayed on friendly terms since wrapping the ‘90s drama. The What I Like About You alum even told Andy Cohen on WWHL earlier this month that he was her favorite onscreen kiss.