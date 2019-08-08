Jennie’s Marital Issues

On the show: Jennie’s third marriage is on the rocks during the premiere — and she nearly hooks up with a pig farmer (until he refers to her as her former Beverly Hills, 90210 character, Kelly.)

In real life: Us Weekly broke the news in November 2017 that Garth and third husband David Abrams hit a rough patch. A source told Us at the time that the pair, who wed in July 2015, were taking time apart. While Abrams filed for divorce in April 2018, he withdrew his divorce petition 10 months later after they reconciled.

Garth was previously married to musician Daniel B. Clark from 1994 to 1996 and Peter Facinelli from 2001 to 2013. While Jennie has one daughter on BH90210, Garth and Facinelli share three daughters: Luca, 21, Lola, 16, and Fiona, 12.

As for the pig farmer, Garth and Spelling revealed during a joint appearance at AOL Build earlier this month that the character was inspired by former Bachelor Chris Soules, dubbed “Prince Farming” by ABC in 2015.