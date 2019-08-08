Tori Lost Her Virginity to Brian

On the show: As Tori prepares to see Brian for the first time in the premiere, she is anxious and reveals the twosome hooked up offscreen.

“I lost my virginity to him,” Tori tells Jennie, who notes the deed was done “on the show.”

“Life inmates art, remember?” Tori replies before she reunites with Brian. Later in the episode, the two share tons of tequila shots — and sparks fly between them.

In real life: While it’s unclear if Spelling lost her virginity to Green, in the actress’ 2008 memoir, sTORI Telling, she revealed that she had an “insta-crush” on Green and admitted that she cheated on her then-boyfriend with her costar.

“I’d had my eyes on him from the moment we did the pilot,” Spelling wrote. “There was some puppy love there … He’d flirt with me, then blow me off. One summer we kind of dated, in that undefined, group date, hookup kind of way.”

While filming Donna and David’s wedding in the original series finale, Spelling had “a surge of wondering” if she was still “in love” with Green. “It seemed so real on camera. I told Jennie Garth I still felt a connection with him, but she said it was probably a normal side effect of the plot,” Spelling wrote. “As we played out that fairy-tale wedding, I was swept up in the romance of it all … Afterward it faded away and I realized Jennie was right — it was just filming.”