Tori’s Money Woes

On the show: Tori’s financial struggles and inability to pay her bills prompt her to have an epic meltdown at the fan convention, leading her to steal Donna’s spring dance dress from a display case. After Tori and her costars end up in jail for the incident, which she live-streamed on Instagram, she comes up with the idea to do the reboot to make money.

In real life: Spelling wasn’t pleased when Good Day New York host Rosanna Scotto questioned if she was able to pay her bills on Tuesday, August 6.

“Am I able to pay my bills? Yeah, thank you. I am,” Spelling quipped after telling Scotto her questions weren’t appropriate.

However, Spelling and husband Dean McDermott have made headlines for alleged money struggles following their 2006 wedding. In February, the pair were served with papers in their case against City National Bank. According to court documents obtained by Us, the couple allegedly declined to pay back a $205,000 debt. Radar Online reports that the court case was postponed in July.