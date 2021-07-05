Alyssa Lopez

Age: 24 (will turn 25 on 7/17/21)

Hometown: Sarasota, Fla.

Current City: Sarasota, Fla.

Occupation: Swimwear Designer

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

It’s hard to say, but I feel like I would be the person to take my alliance member. You know, I’m very close with people that are loyal to me and I’ve been myself this whole process, and it’s gotten me here sitting with you. So being myself, I would take an alliance member over someone that I could beat.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I would never throw a competition. I don’t even understand that. I understand how it might help other people, but we’re all here for ourselves. I would never throw a competition unless it makes sense too, but I don’t see why it makes sense. You’re not safe if you do that.