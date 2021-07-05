Azah Awasum

Age: 30

Hometown: Baltimore, Md.

Current City: Baltimore, Md.

Occupation: Director of Sales Operations

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

At the end of the day, I would still choose the loyal person to the final 2. And I say that just because I really do believe in loyalty to a fault. I know this is a game where we do lie, we do backstab, but I think I can do that to a fault. When it comes to that person that has truly been my confidante, if they’ve really been by my side the entire way, I just can’t imagine not taking in the final 2 and not having that conscience.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

Oh, Absolutely. I definitely plan to throw the first competition so I can see who wins and evict them later.