Brandon “Frenchie” French

Age: 34

Hometown:Camden, Tenn.

Current City: Clarksville, Tenn.

Occupation: Farmer

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I am taking the close vote all day long. I would rather go to the end knowing that I deserved that win over a give me. And a lot of people get mad. Fans, they’re be like, “Oh, you should’ve took him cause you can beat him easily.” Yeah. But the greats never did that. The greats like Derrick. Derrick took Cody. He could have took, you know, Victoria, but he took Cody. [Editors Note: Cody took Derrick.] And I respect that move because yes, it may have been harder to win, but at the same time, at the end of the day, he deserves that win, in my opinion.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I will never throw a competition. I don’t care who asks. My mind and body, and my wife and kids, would kick my butt if I ever threw competition. OK? They’d be like, “What are you doing?” I just can’t, I can’t do it. I’ll never throw a competition ever.