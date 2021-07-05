Brent Champagne

Age: 28

Hometown: Cranston, R.I.

Current City: Cranston, R.I.

Occupation: Flight Attendant

If you had the choice to take your No. 1 ally to the final two (knowing it would be a close vote), or someone you’re not close with (but can likely beat), which do you choose and why?

I would most likely stay true to what I said, but then also, I would have to go with the person that would allow me to win. But I would be honest about it to the person that I was basically cutting off, you know? It’s a hard bridge to cross when you get there. But at the end of the day, it’s every man for themselves and you’re there to play a game. And as far as me telling them that I would, you know, get them far in the game, I don’t really think I’d promise to final 2. I do think I would promise to get far in the game with them. But I would have to go with a selfish choice of picking someone that’s easier to beat because at the end of the day, a half a million dollars never broke my heart or stabbed me in the back.

Would you ever throw a competition? Why or why not?

I don’t think so. I do believe that you can’t trust anyone. And there’s been times in the past where people have thrown competitions and got absolutely rocked by the person that so-called said they were going to help them or save them. I do think that the only person I could trust in the game is going to be myself. And winning and playing to win every single competition is the only way that’s going to certify some type of safety and control that’s in my corner.